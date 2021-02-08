Snowfall totals in western Massachusetts after Sunday’s snowstorm

(WWLP) — Western Massachusetts was hit with another snowstorm Sunday, just about a week after the last storm.

The storm started in the afternoon and lasted until about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Although this storm didn’t bring as much snow as the last one, some areas still got a few inches of snow. Here are the snowfall totals across western Massachusetts:

Berkshire County

Savoy: 0.6″ 10:51 p.m.

Franklin County

Leyden: 1.0″ 4:15 p.m.

Greenfield: 1.0″ 7:17 p.m.

Hampden County

Palmer: 5.0″ 5:43 p.m.

Monson: 4.3″ 7:58 p.m.

Longmeadow: 4.0″ 7:50 p.m.

Hampden: 4.0″ 6:29 p.m.

East Longmeadow: 3.9″ 6:57 p.m.

Springfield 3.0″ 6:59 p.m.

Hampshire County