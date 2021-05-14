Six Flags New England reopens for season pass holders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is reopening Friday under Massachusetts guidelines for season pass holders and reopens for the general public on Saturday.

All guests including members, season pass holders, and day-ticket holders will need to reserve their visit on the Six Flags website to manage attendance and stagger arrival times.

According to Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, the park developed a safety plan with epidemiologists that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols. The safety plan is as follows:

Temperature checks

Touchless bag checks

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks. Masks will be sold at the front gate for those without one

The park has also pledged to implement strict social distancing and disinfecting protocols using commercial-grade equipment and supplies

All transactions for food and merchandise will also be touchless

The rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day

The park will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity

Dining areas are adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties

Guests are separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

Six-foot viewing areas are marked for guests to observe gameplay while adhering to social distancing requirements

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions is reduced to meet social distancing requirements

Team members frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points areas

Restroom staff are stationed to disinfect each stall and sink on a frequent basis

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations are located throughout the parks

All team member work areas are regularly sanitized and disinfected

There will be modified menus to help facilitate touchless transactions

Self-service buffets and salad bars were redesigned to eliminate guest contact with food

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required

Massachusetts reopened, amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks at a 50% capacity as part of Phase 4, Step 2 of the state’s reopening plan on May 10. The state also has plans for further reopening on May 29 and August 1.

As of April 30, Face coverings will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, and at other times required by sector-specific guidance.

Face coverings will still be required at all times in indoor public places and will also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, except for when eating or drinking.