AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Six Flags New England is opening for the 2023 season on weekends and select days beginning Friday. The park will premier new and returning events for the season, according to a press release.

“For the 2023 season, we continue to focus on creating a first-class guest experience through exceptional events, park beautification and enhancements, and improved customer service,” said Park President, Pete Carmichael. “As New England’s premier family entertainment destination, we’re laser-focused on elevating our guests’ experience each and every year. For the 2023 season, our guests will experience new restaurants, new shade structures, increased seating, VIP Lounge, new game locations and so much more!”

There will be a new lineup of weekend events including:

SCREAM Break

Flavors of the World

Viva La Fiesta

Blues Brews and BBQs

SCREAM Break will have unlimited night-time access to Scream, Flashback, Tomahawk, Thunderbolt, Rock N Rodeo, and Stampede Bumper Cars. Like Frightfest in a different season, it will feature roaming zombies, BOOzy drinks, a live DJ, and treats. This experience will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select days between April 14 and April 23, with limited availability.

Six Flags is hiring for the 2023 season, and applicants aged 16 and older can apply online. More than ten departments offer opportunities with flexible hours and great perks, with many jobs starting at $15 or $15.75 an hour.