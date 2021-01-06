Six Flags New England announces Winter Drive-Thru Experience

AGAWAM, Mass. (NEWS10) — Six Flags New England will launch its new Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience on Thursday, Jan. 7. The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will showcase “over a million dazzling lights, enchanting theming and a one-of-a-kind nighttime event” from the comfort and safety of their vehicle.

In addition to the lights, the Experience will feature festive characters from a distance, photo opportunities, state-of-the-art décor, and festive winter treats (purchased prior online) to enjoy while traversing through the magical winter display of wonder and light.

The Experience will run nightly from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. starting Thursday, Jan. 7 and running through Sunday, Jan. 10 and then again from Wednesday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 18.

To control and manage capacity, limited reservations will be available each night and will be required by all guests in advance using Six Flags’ online reservation system.

Admission for Holiday in the Park® Drive-Thru Experience will be free to all active Members and Season Pass holders with tickets available for $9.99 per adult and $4.99 for kids 48” and under.

For more information on Six Flags New England’s Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience, visit their website.