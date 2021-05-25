Should Massachusetts implement work incentives for unemployed residents?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The state is reopening and business is expected to boom for this summer. But Massachusetts industries are facing a newer problem: not enough employees.

Max’s Tavern in Springfield is one of many local establishments in dire need of workers to meet the demand. “We got to tone down the amount of people we allow in the restaurant,” said John Thomas, partner, and general manager. “Not because we don’t have the capacity to, but because we don’t have the staff to do it.”

The impacts of the lack of workers are being felt nationwide. So much so that several states including New Hampshire and Connecticut are now implementing incentives to get people back into the workforce. Connecticut plans to pay $1,000 in bonuses to the first 10,000 unemployed workers who secure a job for more than eight weeks.

At Max’s Tavern, they are doing a similar incentive of $500 for new employees. Thomas said an incentive in Massachusetts would benefit many of the state’s businesses.

“If we don’t have the employees to come in we have to incentivize them to come out and say they want a job,” said Thomas.

A bill is currently up for debate in the state senate for the fiscal year budget and it proposes $1,200 in bonuses for unemployed Massachusetts residents who get and secure a job.