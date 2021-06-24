Shots fired in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (NEWS10) – On June 23 at around 8 p.m., Pittsfield Police said they responded to the area of 10 Francis Ave for a ShotSpotter activation reporting three shots fired.

Police arrived and saw evidence that three shots were fired with one bullet hitting a parked car and another hitting the side of an apartment building.

After further investigation is was revealed through video surveillance that a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

There are no reported injuries and this is not believed to be a random act. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau (413-448-9705), call the Tipline (413-448-9706), or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).