Second round of small business grants available in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Ma, (NEWS10) – Small businesses in Pittsfield can now apply for up to $10,000 worth of funding under the second round of COVID-19 Small Business Recovery grants. The grants are part of the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Program established by Mayor Linda Tyer in April 2020.

During the first round, a total of $682,000 to 90 small businesses in the city. The areas those businesses operated in include: hospitality, restaurants, spas and salons, recreational and fitness, builders, markets, and retail, as well as, entertainment.

In a statement, Community Development Specialist Laura Mick said special consideration would be given to: “microenterprises, Black, Indigenous people of color, women, veterans, and those in the LGBTQIAbusiness community”

The grants are intended to provide funding to low or moderate income business owners who have had significant business disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of grants has been funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Community Development Block Grant program.

For more information, or to apply for the funding, visit the City of Pittsfield’s website.

