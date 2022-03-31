LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts State Police, Lee Police Department, and first responders, with the help of ATVs and K-9s, searched private property near Church Street in Lee Thursday afternoon. They searched for Shaker High School English teacher Meghan Marohn, 42, who police said went missing on Sunday.

That day, Marohn traveled to Stockbridge, Massachusetts to go hiking. Her unattended vehicle, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found on Church Street at Longscope Park in Lee, sparking a search of the area.

On Wednesday, her brother, Peter Naple, told NEWS10 that he was very concerned for his sister. “She’s been out there for a few days that we know of, there’s been an extensive search for the last 36 hours and nothing has been turned up.”

Kathleen Skeals is deputy superintendent for North Colonie Central School District, which includes Shaker High. She said that Marohn has been an English teacher there since 2018, and added that she’s a wonderful poet and big fan of the outdoors.

“She’s an avid hiker and so she would hike a lot on her own,” Skeals said. “A little bit like Thoreau, she’s a person who loved the woods, loved nature.”

The district sent out a message to the school community making them aware of the teacher’s missing status and offering support to students and staff during the difficult time. Take a look at the alert sent to the Board of Education: