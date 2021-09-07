School year begins at some Massachusetts districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — As the Labor Day Holiday comes to an end, Tuesday will be the start of school for some students in the state.

Some families told us they are preparing their kids with all the essentials they need for school including masks. Others also told us they are learning to adjust to a less flexible schedule, and are going to bed much earlier on a school night.

“It was a fun break last year, so it will be good to get back a planned out schedule,” said Cali Kenan. “I didn’t really like how flexible it was.”

According to the Child Mind Institute, parents should create daily routines to help their kids readjust to the morning commute when going back to school. Also, set realistic academic goals for children and communicate with teachers about your child’s wellbeing.