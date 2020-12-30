Schedule for COVID-19 testing sites in western Massachusetts the next few days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the upcoming holiday some of the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing locations in western Massachusetts will be closed the next few days.

Here is a list of where you can get tested the next few days:

UMass Amherst testing site at the Mullins Center on 200 Commonwealth Avenue: Closed Wednesday, December 30 and Thursday, December 31. Hours from Monday through Thursday until January 21 are 9 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. There will be more limited hours after January 21 until March 15 but the university hasn’t announced them yet.

Holyoke Community College testing site at 303 Homestead Avenue: Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closed Thursday and Friday. Open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Holyoke Veterans Benefits Department at 323 Appleton Street: Open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed on Thursday and Friday.

Berkshire Health Systems testing site 98 Church Street in North Adams. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Closed Thursday and Friday.

Berkshire Health Systems testing site at 505 East Street in Pittsfield. Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Thursday and Friday.

AMR Eastfield Mall location at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield. Closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AMR Cottage Street location at 595 Cottage Street in Springfield. Closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

Chicopee testing site at Chicopee Comprehensive High School at 617 Montgomery Street. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to Noon and closed Thursday and Friday. Open to Chicopee residents only.

West Springfield testing site at the West Springfield High School at 425 Piper Road. Open Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for West Springfield residents only.

For more information on COVID-19 testing visit mass.gov.