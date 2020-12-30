Schedule for COVID-19 testing sites in western Massachusetts the next few days

Massachusetts News

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the upcoming holiday some of the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing locations in western Massachusetts will be closed the next few days.

Here is a list of where you can get tested the next few days:

  • UMass Amherst testing site at the Mullins Center on 200 Commonwealth Avenue: Closed Wednesday, December 30 and Thursday, December 31. Hours from Monday through Thursday until January 21 are 9 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. There will be more limited hours after January 21 until March 15 but the university hasn’t announced them yet.
  • Holyoke Community College testing site at 303 Homestead Avenue: Open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closed Thursday and Friday. Open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Holyoke Veterans Benefits Department at 323 Appleton Street: Open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed on Thursday and Friday.
  • Berkshire Health Systems testing site 98 Church Street in North Adams. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Berkshire Health Systems testing site at 505 East Street in Pittsfield. Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Thursday and Friday.
  • AMR Eastfield Mall location at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield. Closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • AMR Cottage Street location at 595 Cottage Street in Springfield. Closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.
  • Chicopee testing site at Chicopee Comprehensive High School at 617 Montgomery Street. Open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to Noon and closed Thursday and Friday. Open to Chicopee residents only.
  • West Springfield testing site at the West Springfield High School at 425 Piper Road. Open Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for West Springfield residents only.

For more information on COVID-19 testing visit mass.gov.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report