PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.

The City of Pittsfield asks drivers to take extreme caution with trees and wires down. If you see a wire down, do not approach it, and contact 911 as soon as possible.