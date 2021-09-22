Roads closures in Pittsfield scheduled for photoshoots this week

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Several roads will be closed to traffic this week in Pittsfield for a series of photoshoots from Gregory Crewdson.
Crewdson is an American photographer known for his tableau vivant photography of American homes and neighborhoods. Through the week, Crewdson will be staging a series of photoshoots at several locations throughout Pittsfield, according to the Mayor’s office.
Road closures are already underway. Check out the current schedule:
- Wednesday to Thursday: Mill Street (under the railroad bridge). A segment of Mill Street will be closed by Hawthorne Avenue through the 130 block from approximately 5 to 7 p.m. each day.
- Friday: Former Jim’s House of Shoes. The parking spaces and bike lane on that block of North Street, from Summer Street to Columbus Avenue, will be closed off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The southbound lane of North Street will remain open.
- Saturday: Former Lach’s Lounge. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fenn Street will be closed at First Street to the city parking lot (the entrance closest to Fenn). Please note, businesses in that block are aware of the filming and will remain open and accessible.
- Sunday: Fourth Street Bridge. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fourth Street will be closed from Lincoln Street to Silver Lake Boulevard.
MAP: Pittsfield, Mass.
Photoshoots are expected to be scheduled in Pittsfield for the next several weeks, through mid-October. road closures can be expected then as well.
