Speed limit reductions on icy Mass Pike lifted

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) — The speed on the Mass Pike was reduced due to icy road conditions Tuesday morning, but has already been lifted. According to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard, there was a 40 mile per hour speed limit, and no special permitted vehicles/tandems/tankers were allowed between the New York border to Westfield.

The restrictions were lifted around 8:30 a.m. Goddard tweeted:

Even so, NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield issued a Weather Alert for ice that still leading to very slick road conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for ice accumulation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report