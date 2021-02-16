Speed limit reductions on icy Mass Pike lifted

(WWLP) — The speed on the Mass Pike was reduced due to icy road conditions Tuesday morning, but has already been lifted. According to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard, there was a 40 mile per hour speed limit, and no special permitted vehicles/tandems/tankers were allowed between the New York border to Westfield.
The restrictions were lifted around 8:30 a.m. Goddard tweeted:
Even so, NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield issued a Weather Alert for ice that still leading to very slick road conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for ice accumulation.