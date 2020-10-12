Residents concerned as more western Massachusetts areas become high risk for COVID-19

Massachusetts News

by: Kristina D'Amours

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — According to the latest COVID-19 risk map, there are now 40 Massachusetts communities in the red and considered “high risk.” Four of them are in western Massachusetts.

“People started talking in the spring that it was likely that we would see an increase of cases in the fall,” Gov. Baker said at a recent press conference.

Springfield, Holyoke, Sunderland, and Amherst are in the red after each area saw a significant rise in its average daily case rate over the past two weeks.

To be designated high risk, there must be at least eight cases per 100,000 residents. Towns and cities in the red would be delayed to enter the second step of Phase 3 in the Massachusetts reopening plan. If a community stays red for three weeks, they would either remain in or go back to Phase 3, Step 1.

One Ludlow resident says she’s worried about the surrounding towns that are now at high risk.

“If you’re sick, stay home. Because if you go out and go shopping, whether you wear a mask or not, you are still at risk,” says Josephine Desousa. “You should protect yourself and think about the next person next to you because they can catch it from you not even knowing that you have it.”

According to the Baker-Polito Administration, low-risk communities that are in the gray, yellow, and green for three straight weeks can move to the next phase.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report