Registration now open for million dollar Massachusetts vaccine giveaway

BOSTON (WWLP) — The registration is now open for fully vaccinated residents of Massachusetts to enter in the VaxMillions giveaway.

To enter, you must be fully vaccinated and apply on VaxMillionsGiveaway. When you go to the website, there are two buttons that separate registration for kids aged 12 to 17 and people over 18. Registrations for all five drawings is open until July 22.

A call center will also be made available to resident that do not have internet and will be available in multiple languages. You can reach the call center by call 211 during these hours:

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A total of five giveaways will be held beginning on July 26. Each week after that, another drawing will be held until August 23. Winners are announced three days after the drawing. If the winner is over the age of 18, they will win $1 million; if under 18, they will win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

If you are not fully vaccinated by July 22, you will miss the first drawing. However, you can still enter for the rest of the drawings if you are fully vaccinated at a later date. Timing and deadline are as followed:

Funds in the scholarship grant can be used for tuition, room and board, and related expenses at any college, university, or technical or trade school or other post-secondary educational institution eligible to participate in a student aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Commonwealth launched the Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway as one of several strategies to increase COVID-19 vaccines in the state and encourage residents to get vaccinated.