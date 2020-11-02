Rapid COVID-19 testing vehicles deployed throughout western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — American Family Care of Springfield and West Springfield will begin offering covid testing through first-of-its-kind mobile testing vans.

The vans will make it even easier for patients to find out if they are infected with the coronavirus and if they should quarantine and limit exposure to others in the community.

The mobile testing vans will be deployed to pre-scheduled locations at schools and businesses throughout the state, and will be equipped and staffed with medical providers.

Test results are delivered in as little as 15 minutes.

AFC says they anticipate providing between 100 to 150 tests per day for patients without symptoms through the mobile vans.

“We have been active in the fight against COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, and the mobile testing vans augment those ongoing efforts as well as those of the state,” said Dr. Vincent Meoli, regional medical director of AFC centers in the Commonwealth. “Since we opened our doors, we have always looked for better ways to deliver faster, more affordable care to our patients. This is just one way we are doing that during these challenging times.”

“We anticipate providing 100 to 150 tests per day for patients without symptoms through the mobile vans,” said Dr. Meoli. “In addition, we continue to offer diagnostic testing for patients at our Springfield location at 415 Cooley Street. It’s all about giving patients options that best serve their individual needs and time constraints.”

