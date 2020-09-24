Public meeting held for Massachusetts exit renumbering project

BOSTON (MassDOT) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public information meeting for its Exit Renumbering Project on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This project is converting all existing exit numbers on freeways to a milepost-based numbering system, per Federal Highway Administration requirements.
The public meeting will cover information about the project, the construction schedule, and the project team will be there to answer questions. Register for the meeting link online.
Construction is scheduled to begin on this project in mid-October and is anticipated to end in the summer. Although this is a statewide project, this public meeting will be focused on the scope and schedule of the following corridors:
- State Route 3
- State Route 24
- State Route 25
- State Route 128
- State Route 140
- U.S. Route 3
- U.S. Route 6
- Interstate 93
- Interstate 95
- Interstate 195
- Interstate 295
MAP: Massachusetts Exit Renumbering
Additional virtual public meetings will be scheduled throughout the Fall to cover the rest of the impacted corridors. Project updates and corridor-specific construction schedules will be posted regularly on the project’s website. To learn more about the project, sign up for updates, and ask the project team questions, visit www.newmassexits.com.
