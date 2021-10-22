Pregnant cat surrendered with 51 others delivers 3 kittens

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — An update on the 52 cats that were surrendered to Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield this week: one of the pregnant cats has given birth.
Second Chance said that when staff came in on Tuesday morning, Chelsea, one of the five pregnant cats surrendered, gave birth overnight to three healthy kittens.
“Chelsea and her kittens are doing great,” said Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato. “They are now with one of our amazing fosters, who put the family in a playpen with everything they need. The mom has been through so much in the past few days, but the foster tells us she is eating up a storm and being a good mom.”
The Second Chance team continues to care for the 52 cats that were rescued earlier this week from a man that had to leave his home and couldn’t take his cats with him. Nine of the cats will need dental surgery, including one car that has a dental mass. Several other cats have serious eye issues, and nearly half of the cats have an upper respiratory illness, including six babies that will be heading to a foster home.
As of Thursday evening, more than $5,000 has been raised through Facebook to help Second Chance care for the 52 cats.
