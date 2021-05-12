Police searching Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are searching on and around Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield Wednesday. According to the Pittsfield Police Department, an ongoing search operation is being conducted with Pittsfield police, Berkshire County Sherriff’s Office, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and State Police. The search is in the area of the southern portion of Pontoosuc Lake.

Police say the search began after they received reports of a suspicious motor vehicle in Blue Anchor Park on upper North Street in Pittsfield, adjacent to Pontoosuc Lake. Officers determined the vehicle was abandoned and the registered owner was reported missing out of New York State on May 5.

Authorities believe it’s unlikely the driver left the area by “other means” and searched the lake on May 11 for a total of seven hours before determining additional resources and equipment would be required to continue.

Officers picked up the search on May 12 and say they will continue until such time that a recovery is made, those involved have reached their daily limitation, or the suspected missing party is located by other means.

Pontoosuc Lake is approximately 511 acres between the City of Pittsfield and the Town of Lanesborough with maximum depths of up to 35 feet.

