CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) — State and Cheshire Police arrested a man Thursday morning after barricading himself in a trailer overnight refusing to leave, and allegedly pointing a crossbow at a trooper.

State Police were called by Cheshire Police around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to assist them with a restraining order against a man at the Pine Valley Trailer Park on 4th Avenue in Cheshire. The man was asked to immediately leave the trailer park.

When police approached the trailer of 40-year-old Timothy Tatro from Pittsfield, he allegedly pointed a crossbow at a state trooper. Officers immediately began to create a perimeter around the trailer and evacuated surrounding residents. The State Police STOP team took command of the area and began negotiations with the man.

Negotiators spent all night attempting to talk to the suspect to get him to surrender peacefully. Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, after six hours of no response, state troopers along with K-9 Frankie made entry into the trailer, and Tatro was taken into custody without injury or incident. Tatro was arraigned in North Adams District Court Thursday.

He was charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Violation of an emergency restraining order

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Disturbing the peace

Adams police assisted State and Cheshire officers during the incident.