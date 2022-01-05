Police investigating death at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort

HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating an apparent accidental death at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort. The State Police Detective Unit for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said they responded to a report of a snow groomer and snowmobile collision on January 4.

Police said Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, died after the snow groomer operator backed into the

snowmobile she was operating. Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol and Northern Berkshire EMS personnel tried to save her life, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead around 11:20 a.m.

According to witness statements, Francoeur was working as a snowmaker at the resort. The snowmobile she was driving was stopped on the mountain when the snow groomer operator backed into the vehicle.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.