BOSTON (NEWS10) — Massachusetts State Police are turning to creative ways to ask the public to help in solving homicide cases. State police have created a deck of cards with the pictures of violent crime victims.

One card features the image of Anthony Colucci. He was found dead in October 2005 in Berkshire County of multiple stab wounds.

Police said the cards will be distributed to inmates in state prisons. They hope the inmates will come forward with information. They’re also asking members of the public to view the cards and come forward with any information.