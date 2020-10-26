Police charge suspect with setting Boston ballot dropbox on fire

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Boston police say they’ve arrested Worldy Armand, 39, of Boston in connection with the burning ballot box reported over the weekend.

Close to 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers in the District D-4 (South End) Drug Control Unit were patrolling near Copley Square when they say they saw a man matching the description of the suspect. Police say the man, identified as Armand, was arrested for an active straight warrant out of Ipswich District Court for Receiving Stolen Property.

Authorities said a thorough investigation by the Fire Investigation Unit led them to identify Armand as the suspect from the dropbox fire. Police expect him to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for willful and malicious burning.

