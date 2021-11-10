Plastic bag regulations vary in Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Regulations on plastic bags vary on a town-by-town basis in Massachusetts. In some communities, you can still get a plastic shopping bag, while in others, you can only get paper.

“Sometimes I use plastic,” said Norman McCannon of Agawam. “Sometimes I use paper. I know every year, they are going to get a little stricter with that. Maybe in another five years, every place will have paper bags.”

There’s no law in Massachusetts that bans the use of plastic bags. It’s ultimately up to the city, town, or place of business. For years, state leaders have been trying to get rid of them everywhere, like in Connecticut or parts of New York.

Many proposals to phase out single-use plastic bags in convenience stores and supermarkets have been made in recent years. Most shoppers now use reusable bags because many communities have banned plastic, and that number is growing.

As of October, 145 cities and towns—representing over 4 million people in Massachusetts—regulate single-use plastic shopping bags. In Berkshire County, that includes places like Pittsfield, Adams, Williamstown, Great Barrington, Dalton, Lee, and Lenox.

Connecticut has a ban on plastic shopping bags no matter what store you visit. Depending on the store, many even charge 10 cents for paper.