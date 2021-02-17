Police reform: Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield ratified a police reform bill that includes critical reforms to move communities closer to justice, equity, and accountability, according to the local Police Advisory and Review Board (PARB).

Reforms in the bill include:

Massachusetts peace officer standards and training commission A database with information related to certifying and revoking certificates for peace officers

Permanent commissions concerned with the issues faced by: African Americans Black men and boys Latino/Latina Americans People living with disabilities

Banning chokeholds Officers will not be trained to place any body part on or around a person’s neck to limit the breathing or blood flow

Requiring law enforcement to have critical incident stress management and peer support to address public safety, mental health, and suicide

PARB says that the Pittsfield Police Department leads in implementing many of these requirements, including

training on stress management, mental wellness, suicide prevention, post-incident education, and professional referrals.