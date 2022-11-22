PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield’s Community Development Recreation Program has announced the return of the in-person Park Square Tree Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2.

The tree lighting ceremony is included in Downtown Pittsfield’s Festive Frolic lineup. Free hot chocolate and a photo booth will be offered prior to the ceremony, hosted by Otto’s Kitchen and Comfort from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Taconic High School chorus will perform several carols, followed by a performance by the Berkshire Hills Chorus who will sing during the lighting of the tree. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the end to close out the ceremony. Those planning to attend are asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Christian Center’s food pantry.