Pittsfield Salvation Army opens warming center

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – With temperatures plummeting Tuesday to some of the lowest levels this winter, the Pittsfield Salvation Army has announced it is opening a warming center at 290 West Street, Pittsfield. Warm beverages, brunch, and activities will be offered at the shelter for all those in need.

The site will be open both January 10 and January 11, from 9 a.m. to 4.pm. The Pittsfield Corps Community Center will host the event alongside the Salvation Army.

Questions or other inquiries may be directed to Heather MacFarlane, at (617) 308-3547.