PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has released its 2023 road work and paving schedule. The document can be accessed on the city’s website and the 2023 road work program may be accessed on the Department of Public Services (DPS) page.

“Our Engineering office used the established asset management evaluation system to compile this list,” says DPS Commissioner Ricardo Morales. “The process included a review of the pavement condition index which reflects the amount and level of distress for each road. Then, each road was scored into a pavement condition index. We also included input from ward councilors and accounted for existing and future projects as well as Berkshire Gas and Eversource road work plans”