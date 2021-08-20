Pittsfield prepares for Tropical Storm Henri

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — City officials in Pittsfield are warning residents to use caution and prepare for Tropical Storm Henri. The Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says Fire Chief Thomas Sammons and members of the Emergency Management Team discussed the city’s plan Friday.

“Potential impacts from this storm may include flash flooding, downed trees, and power lines. We just want everyone to stay safe, so we’re asking the public to prepare ahead, get what you need, and stay off the roads as much as possible,” Sammons said.

The fire chief is urging residents to be prepared for the weather that may impact our area with heavy rain and wind Sunday. The following are tips to help prepare ahead of the storm:

Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries

Know where your electricity, gas, and water switches and valves are located and how to shut them off

Elevate your furnace, water heater, and electric panel to higher floors if they may be at risk during a flood

Clear clogged rain gutters to allow water to flow away from your home

Elevate items stored in the basement to minimize damage from basement flooding

If you have a basement or lower level of your property prone to flooding, buy and install sump pumps with back-up power

Check your sump pump regularly to make sure it is functioning properly

Consider installing check valves in sewer traps to prevent floodwater from backing up into the drains in your home

Remove dead or rotting trees and branches around your home

If you don’t have storm shutters, make temporary plywood covers for windows and glass doors and store them in a readily accessible place

To receive emergency updates from the City of Pittsfield, sign up for CodeRED. To report a down wire, call Eversource at (877) 659-8636.

“Home generators should not be connected to power within the residence as it can result in backfeeding, which is causing electrical power to flow from its normal direction, resulting in possible electrocution, Also, as always, please stay away from downed power lines as contact can result in significant injury or death,” said Chief Sammons.

To reduce flooding, monitor catch basins that may need clearing.