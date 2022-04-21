PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)- The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for the owner of two ATVs. Police shared a picture of the ATVs Thursday on a Facebook post.

Police said the ATVs were being operated in the area of Reid Middle School, on North Street in Pittsfield. They are asking anyone with information to call Lt. Soules at (413) 448-9700 ext. 599.

Albany has had a problem with ATVs being ridden on city streets and sidewalks for the past couple of years. At the end of March, they announced the creation of a tip line where residents could report ATV activity.

In New York, ATVs cannot be operated in the city, according to the DMV website. Operation is limited to private property or public property specifically designated as a place to drive ATVs. Kids under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult when riding an ATV.

Massachusetts has similar laws. ATVs cannot be operated on public property with the added regulation that they also cannot be operated within 150 feet of a residence without permission, according to the Massachusetts Boat and Recreation Vehicle Safety Bureau.