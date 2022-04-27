PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday at about 5 p.m., the Pittsfield Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a three-block area of Briarwood Lane. Subsequently, police were notified that a car crash on Pecks Road was related to the shooting incident they said.

According to police, several law enforcement agencies including the Narcotics Unit and Anti-Crime Unit responded to both scenes. Investigators determined the shooting occurred on Briarwood Lane and that an 18-year-old Pittsfield man, who suffered gunshot wounds, was on their way to Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) before he crashed on Pecks Road.

Pittsfield Fire Department and emergency medical crews responded to the scene, and he was transported to BMC. Police said the 18-year-old man is in critical but stable condition.

This investigation remains ongoing by police. Police said there is no reason to believe that the general public is at risk. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (413) 448-9706 or call the Tipline (413) 448-706) or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).