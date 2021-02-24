Pittsfield meeting to discuss Tyler Street streetscape and roundabout plans

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield is holding a public community meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Tyler Street Streetscape and Roundabout Project.

The meeting will include a presentation of the project and will give residents the opportunity to participate by asking questions or providing feedback. The Department of Community Development is hosting the virtual meeting at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 955 7952 4127.

The project aims to redesign Tyler Street in a way that increases safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike, while also improving the flow of traffic. The city would install visible crossings and curb extensions, along with dedicated bicycle lanes and bus stops.

The intersection of Tyler Street with Woodlawn and Dalton Avenues is at issue, with the Department of Community Development proposing the construction of a roundabout that preserves street parking.

For more information or to submit questions and feedback, contact city planner CJ Hoss via phone or email. Lots of information about the project is available online. Aspects of the plan have been in development since at least 2017.