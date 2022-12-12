PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Monday to 14 months in prison for assaulting officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to the Department of Justice, Troy Sargent, 38 of Pittsfield was sentenced on Monday in the District of Columbia to 14 months in prison for felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, civil disorder, and four related misdemeanor offenses.

Sargent was part of the crowd of rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6., and at approximately 2:30 p.m., he stepped away from the crowd and swung his open hand toward a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, hitting the officer. Another officer instructed Sargent and others in the crowd, “Do not start attacking people.”

Then, at 2:31 p.m., Sargent again advanced toward the front of the crowd and swung his open hand towards the same officer, but this time, he made contact with someone else that was in the crowd. In a social media message after this, he wrote to another person, “I got two hits in on the same rookie cop…”

Sargent was arrested on March 9, 2021, in his hometown of Pittsfield. In addition, he was also ordered to complete two years of supervised release and to pay $500 restitution and a $285 special assessment. Sargent pleaded guilty on June 27, 2022 to all six charges against him.