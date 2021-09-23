Pittsfield man injured in shooting during armed home invasion

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are looking into an armed home invasion where one person was shot on Mohawk Street in Pittsfield Wednesday night.

On Wednesday around 9:10 p.m., officers received a report of a ShotSpotter activation on Mohawk Street in Pittsfield. Several community members also called the department for reports of shots fired in the same area.

Officers were sent to the area and found a 47-year-old Pittsfield man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for serious injuries but is expected to be okay. The victim was later taken to Albany Medical Center for more treatment.

An early investigation by Pittsfield police found the shooting resulted from an armed home invasion. One of the people inside the home was shot. Witnesses told police there were allegedly three masked people that forced their way into the home where shots fired were reported.

A vehicle believe to be involved in the incident was towed and is now in custody of police. A K-9 unit investigating believes the suspects may have left the area on foot. Pittsfield police say the incident is not believed to be random.

Pittsfield Police were assisted by state Police, Lanesborough Police and Dalton Police. The incident will be investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department.

If you have any information on the shooting or armed home invasion, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705, via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411.