Pittsfield declares snow emergency

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency from December 18 at 7 a.m. to December 20 at 7 a.m. The city says this is in preparation of the upcoming inclement weather event.

The duration of the snow emergency covers the period of mixed precipitation and the time required for the city to clean up the streets after the storm ends. Residents are asked to use off-street parking during this time.

If off-street parking is not available, residents can park on the street following parking regulations:

Vehicles can park on the even side of the street between 7 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday

Vehicles can park on the odd side of the street between 7 a.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday

All existing and signed parking regulations remain active

City officials said vehicles found in violation of parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Officials also ask residents to clear sidewalks and ramps in front of their property within 24 hours of the end of the storm. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from fire hydrants located near their properties.