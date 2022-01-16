Pittsfield declares snow emergency

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ahead of perhaps a foot of forecasted snow in the Berkshires, the city of Pittsfield has initiated an official snow emergency. It goes into effect Sunday at 7 p.m. and lasts till 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The city said the snow emergency was declared for the purpose of restricting parking ahead of accumulating snow and ice. The emergency is meant to cover the duration of snowfall plus the time it takes for the city to clean up the streets.

During the emergency period, use off-street parking. While the emergency is in effect, if there’s no off-street parking available, residents should follow these parking guidelines:

Between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday, park on the even side of the street

Between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, park on the odd side of the street

Residents near downtown Pittsfield should use the free McKay Street parking garage overnight

All other existing and signed parking regulations are still in place. Non-permitted vehicles can’t park or stop in any open municipal parking lot between midnight and 7 a.m.

Residents have to clear sidewalks and ramps abutting their property of snow within 24 hours of the storm ending. And beware: dumping or plowing snow onto city streets and sidewalks violates city ordinances.

The city also said that snow will affect trash collection. This week, officials say the garbage schedule will be delayed by a day.