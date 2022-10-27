PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has announced a new partnership for mattress recycling, following the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection‘s disposal ban. Pittsfield Department of Public Services and Utilities has partnered with Tough Stuff Recycling (TSR) to offer a curbside pickup service for mattresses in the city starting November 1.

Residents can schedule pickup appointments on the company’s website, as their service fee is $55 a unit. In addition to mattresses, textiles are also among the items included in the waste disposal ban. These items include clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products. Exceptions include textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances.

Currently, the city has two drop-off bins with more coming in the near future. These are located at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., and at the Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.