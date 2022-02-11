NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A pick-up truck has been recovered after going down and embankment. According to the North Adams 911 Facebook page, it was a hard lift for crews due to utility wires, making it a close maneuver.

Officials said the pick-up was traveling on Massachusetts Avenue in North Adams around 11:30 p.m. on February 10. The vehicle left the road about 50 yards and come to rest down the embankment.

Crews started the vehicle recovery on Friday around noon. The Facebook page said no one was injured during the incident.