Photo sent to 22News from Ted

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A viewer from NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield sent in photos on Monday of a moose in Holyoke.

According to the email, the moose was running through neighborhoods in the area of Homestead Avenue. The viewer saw the moose return to the woods near Holyoke Community College.