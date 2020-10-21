PHOTOS: Fall foliage in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) — One of the best tourist attractions in New England is leaf-peeping. A very common weekend attraction is jumping in the car with the family to view the spectacular colors alongside the mountain roads.

There is plenty of fall color to be seen all across western Massachusetts. For most of the area, like the Pioneer Valley, the peak happens in mid-October. The SkyView22 drone flew in the skies above Hampshire County and you can see the vibrant fall colors.

  • Papoose Lake in Heath taken by Victoria
  • Chad took a walk through Lake Dennison in Winchendon and Tully Lake in Tully with his trusty sidekick!
  • Doanes Falls area along the border of Franklin and Worcester counties. Photo from Max
  • Photo taken in Granby, Mass. from Donna
  • Bridge of Flowers taken 10/20 from Jeannette
  • Turners Falls from 22News viewer. (October 2019)
  • Foliage in Monson, October 2019. (22News Viewer)
  • (Huntington Foliage from Richard)
  • (Wilbraham Foliage from Carl)
  • (Chicopee Foliage from Angela)
  • (Holyoke Foliage from Maribel)
  • (East Longmeadow Foliage from Tracy)
  • (Palmer Foliage from Steve)
  • Fall foliage prediction map for Oct. 11, 2020. (Yankee Magazine/NewEngland.com)

