PHOTOS: Bear takes a nap in a tree

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A bear was snapped hanging around in a tree in suburban Deerfield, Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.
The Fish and Wildlife Service offers tips for those with higher chances of encountering black bears. If you live or like to hike in an area where black bears are typically seen, some things to remember are:
- Remove food attractants: Take down bird feeders, secure garbage cans, and keep pet food indoors.
- Keep your distance: If you do encounter a bear it is important to respect their space.
- Let animal move on: Look from a far distance and allow the bear to move uninterrupted.
- Talk to your neighbors: Even if you don’t offer food, your neighbor might unintentionally be doing so, which will still attract bears to your area.
