PHOTOS: Bear takes a nap in a tree

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Picture of bear in a tree. Courtesy Glenn Woods

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A bear was snapped hanging around in a tree in suburban Deerfield, Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Picture of bear in a tree. Courtesy Glenn Woods
  • Picture of bear in a tree. Courtesy Glenn Woods

The Fish and Wildlife Service offers tips for those with higher chances of encountering black bears. If you live or like to hike in an area where black bears are typically seen, some things to remember are:

  • Remove food attractants: Take down bird feeders, secure garbage cans, and keep pet food indoors.
  • Keep your distance: If you do encounter a bear it is important to respect their space.
  • Let animal move on: Look from a far distance and allow the bear to move uninterrupted.
  • Talk to your neighbors: Even if you don’t offer food, your neighbor might unintentionally be doing so, which will still attract bears to your area.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19