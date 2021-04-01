Person killed after being struck by train in Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A person has died after being struck by a train near Northampton Street and Old Ferry Road in Holyoke Wednesday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, Amtrak Railroad Dispatch contacted the Holyoke Police Department around 10:01 p.m. reporting that a person on the tracks was struck by a train. The person died at the scene.

Holyoke Police, the Holyoke Fire Department, and EMS crews were all called to the area to assist. The Massachusetts State Police CPAC unit was also called to the area. Amtrak Police arrived and took over the investigation.

The person’s name is not being released at this time by Holyoke Police due to the investigation being conducted by Amtrack Police.

According to Amtrak Public Relations Manager, Jason Abrams, an individual was trespassing in Holyoke on Route 5 and came into contact with Amtrak Valley Flyer train 494 traveling between New Haven and Greenfield.

Abrams said there were no reported injuries to the passengers on board or crew members.