ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Enfield Police Department watched an owl fly off after being hit by a car Saturday night.

According to the Enfield Police Department, K9 Officer Bartolucci with the assistance of Officer Pinsker were able to pet the owl and get him back on his feet after being hit by a car.

Hoot off the press! Enfield Police

Police say the owl “gave a couple thank you hoots and flew off!! We’ll take a feel good story to start 2021 right.”