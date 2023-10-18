PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was in Pittsfield on Wednesday to talk about a new housing initiative. A new tax package signed into law will create 40,000 new homes. It will also help cover the cost of renovating thousands of other homes.

The governor said the initiative will also help more than 880,000 renters and senior home owners save on their rent and mortgage.

“As you know, housing costs are maybe our greatest challenge in the state,” she said. “It’s an issue no matter where I go. Certainly here in northern Berkshire County, but honestly, across the entire state.”

Some ways renters and homeowners will save money include rental deduction and low income housing tax credit.