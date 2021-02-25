Officials discuss high cost of water and sewer infrastructure in rural Massachusetts

(WWLP) — Rural areas in western Massachusetts often face high costs when it comes to water and sewer infrastructure. On Wednesday evening, a group of local and state officials came together to over zoom to discuss these costs. The group went over funding opportunities available for municipalities in need.

Secretary of Housing and Economic Development wants to make funds more accessible to cities and towns that need them.

Mike Kennealy, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development said, “The whole idea here is for us to be more streamline in terms of how we deliver our programs and have a much more collaborative process.”

The secretary also said that improving communication will help speed up the process of getting funds to individual cities and towns.