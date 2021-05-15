Now open: Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — Six Flags New England has reopened, with safety precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state on Monday allowed amusement parks, outdoor water parks and theme parks to reopen at half capacity. Six Flags, in Agawam, opened Friday night.

Reservations are required, and visitors must wear masks, have their temperatures checked and attest to having been healthy for the prior two weeks.

“Rides are now open! See you at the park!” Six Flags said Saturday on Facebook: