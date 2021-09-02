Nine johns arrested in Massachusetts prostitution sting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Nine men were arrested Tuesday after Springfield Police Department’s Vice Unit conducted an undercover investigation targeting johns.

The johns—also known as “clients” or “tricks”—were arrested for soliciting prostitutes for sexual conduct for a fee. The investigation began in response to quality of life complaints from member of the South End community.

Tuesday’s investigation took place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Johns were arrested on several streets in the South End of Springfield. They are:

  1. Jeffrey Luckern (59) from Springfield
  2. Budhi Tamang (20) from Springfield
  3. Raymond Randall (60) from New Hartford, N.Y.
  4. Binh Le (41) from Springfield
  5. Michael McIntyre (55) from Springfield
  6. Erdin Karajic (53) of Lexington, Kentucky
  7. Nigel Torres (36) from Springfield
  8. Florencio Mendez (37) from Springfield
  9. Michael Diaz-Hernandez (43) from Springfield

An officer and state trooper went undercover for the investigation. There have been 37 johns arrested for soliciting sexual services for a fee this summer.

