WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking of the new taxiway at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

Taxiway Sierra is a multi-million dollar investment that will expand the airport’s mobility, parking capacity and enhance its operational capabilities. Governor Baker will join with the following people at 2:30 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony:

  • Lt. Governor Karyn Polito
  • Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy
  • Congressman Richard Neal
  • MA National Guard Adjutant Major General Gary W. Keefe
  • Westfield Mayor Donald Humason

MAP: Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport

CAF AirPower History Tour

The airport will be holding a historic aircraft event from June 16 – 20 with cockpit tours and rides available in select aircrafts.

  • Boeing B-29 “Fifi”
  • Consolidated B-24A “Diamond Lil”
  • North American P-51D “Gunfighter”
  • North American T-6 Texan
  • Boeing PT-17 Stearman

Congressman Richard Neal and Westfield Mayor Don Humason announced federal funding from the $1.6 trillion American Rescue Plan and $8.5 billion of it is going to Massachusetts. The event was held at the Westfield City Hall located on 59 Court Street in Westfield at 1 p.m.

