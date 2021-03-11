New Massachusetts vaccine booking platform simplifies process

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The new vaccine booking platform aims to simplify and create less frustration and stress for residents. Wednesday night, lawmakers who’ve criticized the Baker Administration over the sign-up process are breathing a sigh of relief. They said it was better late than never.

The new pre-registration system allows people to fill out an online form with their contact information and eligibility criteria, then wait for the state to notify them when it’s their turn to book an appointment. No more waiting in the queue for hours and lawmakers are cautiously optimistic.

Senator Eric Lesser said, “People are really wondering will it work? We’ve seen the website crash and we’ve seen the other issues so good news that it’s here hoped it had come sooner but better late than never but now we just have to be sure it works.”

Gov. Baker said it could take several weeks to get a notification of open appointment slots because of ongoing supply constraints, but you will receive an update each week. Once slots become available, the state will send a link for you to book an appointment.

Older residents or those who cannot sign up online can call 211 to pre-register, and receive notifications by phone.