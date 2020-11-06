New Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines: What are the rules and penalties?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The state’s new COVID-19 safety guidelines are in effect as of Friday, but what are the rules and the penalties if you break them?

This is the last night you’ll be able to dine-in at a restaurant past 9:30 p.m. because businesses must close by that time each night, and residents are being urged to be in their homes by 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. As COVID-19 cases rise, the state is trying to make sure residents stay home.

Part of these guidelines is a simple advisory for residents. But in Chicopee, police will be enforcing the new rules that businesses must close on time.

“It’s going to be very difficult to enforce, but Chicopee PD will be out and enforcing the businesses that choose not to close we are hopeful that everyone will comply,” Chicopee Mayor John Vieu said.

The 9:30 p.m. curfew also applies to a number of other businesses including liquor stores, casinos, and gyms. Here’s a list of the other changes you’ll be waking up to in the morning:

Everyone over the age of 5 will have to wear a face-covering at all times outdoors, regardless of social distancing

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people

Outdoor gatherings 25 people

All gatherings must end by 9:30 p.m

Each person who violates this order, whether it is a resident or a business, will be fined $500.

You may have also received a text message on Thursday warning you of the serious risk of COVID-19 from the state.

